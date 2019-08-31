Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 132.2% during the second quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Alphabet by 87.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,887,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $51,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,516.00 target price (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,190.53. The stock had a trading volume of 664,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,356. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,177.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,161.74. The company has a market cap of $813.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

