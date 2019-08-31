MidasProtocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One MidasProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $56,986.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MidasProtocol has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.01340884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091013 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021574 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,500,000 tokens. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

MidasProtocol Token Trading

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

