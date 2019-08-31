Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $101.76 Average PT from Analysts

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,600,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,283,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,989,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after buying an additional 395,287 shares during the period.

MCHP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $86.33. 961,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,707. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

