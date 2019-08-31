Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Trading Up 6.8%

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.37, approximately 130,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 761,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MBOT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.