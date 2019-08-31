MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 56,856 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. 216,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,848. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

