Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 114.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,194 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Metlife worth $113,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 244,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,225 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE MET traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. 3,794,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.