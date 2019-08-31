MetaMorph Market Capitalization Achieves $323,984.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, BiteBTC and Mercatox. MetaMorph has a market cap of $323,984.00 and $29,021.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,067,130 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

