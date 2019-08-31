Mero Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (MERO)

Mero (CURRENCY:MERO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Mero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mero has a market capitalization of $33,473.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Mero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mero has traded up 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mero alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001527 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Mero

Mero (CRYPTO:MERO) is a coin. Mero’s total supply is 6,259,390 coins and its circulating supply is 5,989,943 coins. The official website for Mero is mero.network . Mero’s official Twitter account is @merocoin

Buying and Selling Mero

Mero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.