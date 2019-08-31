Mendel Money Management Purchases Shares of 19,702 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Chevron comprises approximately 2.3% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 80,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,890,000 after buying an additional 360,758 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 574.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 41,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.26.

In other news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,603,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $221.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.