MediBloc [ERC20] Reaches Market Cap of $13.46 Million (MEDX)

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $524,692.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Cashierest and Coinrail. In the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.11 or 0.04932598 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000141 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,395,360,095 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Upbit, Gate.io, Cashierest, Bittrex, Coinsuper, IDEX, CPDAX, DEx.top and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

