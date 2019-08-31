MCO Market Cap Reaches $69.30 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, MCO has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, BigONE and Livecoin. MCO has a market cap of $69.30 million and approximately $6.23 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.56 or 0.04900385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000673 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official website for MCO is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, ABCC, EXX, Bit-Z, DDEX, Livecoin, Cashierest, BigONE, Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinrail, Upbit, Liqui, YoBit, Bittrex, Binance, Coinnest, IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

