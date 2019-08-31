Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.55.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.97. 2,600,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,852. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $156.56 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

