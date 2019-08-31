MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of MXL opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $76,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $888,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,303.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,155. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $6,586,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 270,868 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $6,216,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 100.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 456,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,562 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

