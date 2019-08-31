Matrix AI Network (MAN) Trading Down 33.5% This Week

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io and HitBTC. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $12.17 million and $768,719.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00663050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 617,304,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,156,594 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Matrix AI Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Kucoin, LBank, HADAX, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

