Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,050.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total transaction of $221,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,097,913.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 900 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.41, for a total value of $990,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,881,440.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,377. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,143.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Markel has a 12-month low of $950.16 and a 12-month high of $1,225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,121.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,057.18.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Markel had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Markel will post 37.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.