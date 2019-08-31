Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Price Up 9.9% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.41 and last traded at $28.45, approximately 896,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 215,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.75 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,412.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

