Maker Price Reaches $483.14 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Maker has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Maker has a market cap of $483.14 million and $14.95 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $483.14 or 0.05008276 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, Bibox and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, CoinMex, IDEX, Bibox, OKEx, DDEX, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, GOPAX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

