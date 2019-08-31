Main Street Research LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Chevron by 74.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 22.9% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. 4,603,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Reed purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.26.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

