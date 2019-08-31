Lunyr (LUN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $121,418.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00010166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BiteBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $121,418.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00224324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01336633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018621 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00091929 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, Upbit, BigONE, YoBit, Gate.io, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

