LSV Asset Management Sells 1,926 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.85% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $36,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $255,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. 126,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $68.84.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. On average, analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Office Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

