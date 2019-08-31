LSV Asset Management Buys 2,900,328 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 7,324.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900,328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.09% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $31,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,872,970 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,355,000 after buying an additional 565,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 267,622 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,321,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,602,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 992,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 121,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,660,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The firm had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Chairman Lourenco Goncalves bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,237,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,305,199.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $606,250. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.