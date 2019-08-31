LSV Asset Management Acquires 23,900 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,222,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.20% of Assured Guaranty worth $51,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,742,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,273,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,382,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

AGO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. 495,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.62. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

