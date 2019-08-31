Locus Chain (LOCUS) Market Capitalization Tops $6.94 Million

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $53.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00230035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.61 or 0.01339899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018660 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00090679 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021723 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,180,591 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

Locus Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.