LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Reaches $665,035.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $665,035.00 and approximately $12,666.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00321784 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007505 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001269 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

