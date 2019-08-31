Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, SouthXchange, Exrates and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $12.06 million and approximately $85,461.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.22 or 0.02289891 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007383 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 641,754,332 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Exrates, HitBTC, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

