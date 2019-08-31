Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report $650,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $690,000.00. Liquidia Technologies posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year sales of $6.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 million to $9.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $2.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidia Technologies.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.64% and a negative net margin of 1,962.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liquidia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.35.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 75,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

