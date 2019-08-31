LIFE Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $904,913.00 and $4,176.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00229008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.01336620 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018525 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00090875 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021696 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

