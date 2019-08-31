Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.33.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $68.47 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,072,000 after buying an additional 123,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 16.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 47.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.