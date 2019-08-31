Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.89. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Bonventre sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 362,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 324,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

