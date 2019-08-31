Laurentian Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$8.75

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price decreased by Laurentian from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.52.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$3.67 on Tuesday. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$3.41 and a one year high of C$8.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 178.95%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.44 per share, with a total value of C$103,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 237,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$816,236.32. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Mombourquette purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$49,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,225,980. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 108,975 shares of company stock valued at $419,742.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.