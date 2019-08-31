Kuai Token (KT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Kuai Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.30 million and $8.81 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00227645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.01336940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091306 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021390 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,512,850 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.