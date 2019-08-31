KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

