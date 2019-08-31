KeyCorp Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $190.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VEEV. Stephens raised shares of Veeva Systems from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of VEEV opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $483,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $700,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,556.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

