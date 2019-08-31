Kcash (KCASH) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Kcash has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

