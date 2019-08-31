Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $277.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 96.96% and a negative net margin of 3,974.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,606,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 320,710 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,597,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,204,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 532,432 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

