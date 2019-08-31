JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “CHF 82” Price Target for Novartis (VTX:NOVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 82 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 90 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 80 price objective on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 90.07.

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

