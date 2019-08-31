JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $183.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $183.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeva Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.34, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $700,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,556.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total value of $67,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,216.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,607,413. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

