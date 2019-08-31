Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 340.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $134.05. 293,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,960. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.79 and a one year high of $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

