Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 890 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,483,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,792,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,392,000 after buying an additional 252,518 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 317,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,440,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 236,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,850,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $343.14. 1,006,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,200. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $374.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

