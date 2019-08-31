Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,323 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up 0.7% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.11. 1,248,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,931. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $143.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,621 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

