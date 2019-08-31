Johnson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,490 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in AT&T by 36.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in AT&T by 14.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 129,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 20,418,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,275,226. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $255.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

