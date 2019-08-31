Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,716 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after acquiring an additional 127,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,124,000 after acquiring an additional 226,689 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,743,000 after acquiring an additional 214,053 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,834,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $63.21. 32,903,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,137,557. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.