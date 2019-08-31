Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after buying an additional 482,760 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,757,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.83.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $208.62. 2,028,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,656. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $211.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

