Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,152 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.86. 4,023,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,024,505.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock worth $5,219,381 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

