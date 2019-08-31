Johnson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,612 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 13.4% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $150,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $459,810,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,148.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,402,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,080,000 after acquiring an additional 925,630 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,346,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.27. 4,101,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,639. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $303.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

