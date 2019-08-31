Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Reaches $207,138.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Jetcoin has a market cap of $207,138.00 and $37,460.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00225618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.01338525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00090857 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021305 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

