Jesus Coin (JC) Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week

Jesus Coin (CURRENCY:JC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Jesus Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33. Over the last week, Jesus Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Jesus Coin has a market cap of $268,043.00 and $115.00 worth of Jesus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jesus Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.22 or 0.05031172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Jesus Coin Profile

Jesus Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jesus Coin’s total supply is 20,325,184,344 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,550,689 coins. Jesus Coin’s official Twitter account is @Jesuscoinico . The Reddit community for Jesus Coin is /r/Jesus_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jesus Coin’s official website is jesuscoin.network

Buying and Selling Jesus Coin

Jesus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $32.15, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $33.94, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jesus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jesus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jesus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jesus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jesus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.