Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Shares Up 5.1%

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.06, 1,761,858 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,367,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
A number of brokerages have commented on JAG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.
In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,440 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $590,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.
About Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG)
Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.
