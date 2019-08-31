Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Shares Up 5.1%

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.06, 1,761,858 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,367,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jagged Peak Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,440 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $590,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 33.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

