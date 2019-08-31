Iungo (ING) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, Iungo has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iungo token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. Iungo has a total market cap of $99,420.00 and approximately $780.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.83 or 0.04931999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Iungo Token Profile

Iungo is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

