iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.20. 324,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,878. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.42 and a 1 year high of $115.42.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.